Former Clemson WR reportedly out for season with injury

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Sep 25 12:48

Tough news for a Clemson fan favorite.

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams has suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season according to multiple reports including NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Williams suffered the injury after planting his leg in the ground before taking a hit and being twisted around in the third quarter in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

He was carted straight to the locker room.

Before the injury, he was having a career day with seven catches for 121 yards and a touchdown.

