|
Former Clemson WR reportedly out for season with injury
Tough news for a Clemson fan favorite.
Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams has suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season according to multiple reports including NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Williams suffered the injury after planting his leg in the ground before taking a hit and being twisted around in the third quarter in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. He was carted straight to the locker room. Before the injury, he was having a career day with seven catches for 121 yards and a touchdown. Mike Williams had to be helped off the field and is headed to the blue tent. pic.twitter.com/UfiGG9IvuC Chargers WR Mike Williams suffers torn ACL, out for the season. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/aRA6gZOoW4
Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams has suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season according to multiple reports including NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
Williams suffered the injury after planting his leg in the ground before taking a hit and being twisted around in the third quarter in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
He was carted straight to the locker room.
Before the injury, he was having a career day with seven catches for 121 yards and a touchdown.
Mike Williams had to be helped off the field and is headed to the blue tent. pic.twitter.com/UfiGG9IvuC— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023
Chargers WR Mike Williams suffers torn ACL, out for the season. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/aRA6gZOoW4— NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2023
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now