Former Clemson WR releases statement after entering portal

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Sophomore receiver Dacari Collins hasn't been with the Clemson football team since September.

Since it's now time for players to officially hit the portal at the end of the season, he released a heartfelt statement about his time with his teammates in Tiger Town.

“First and foremost I want to give all the glory to my God,” Collins posted on Twitter. “Without him nothing is possible. I want to thank Coach Swinney, the Clemson coaching staff, and all of Tiger Nation for an amazing two years of my life. Thank you for the opportunity to pursue my dreams academically and athletically. Thank you for helping me grow as a person.

“To my teammates, love y’all boys. We built relationships that will last forever and I’m grateful for that. I wish the best for all of you. After talking to God and my family, I will be entering the transfer portal. Not an easy decision, but I feel is the best. Thank you for prayers and support #GodSpeed.”

The Atlanta product had one catch for eight yards in 63 snaps this season.

The former 4-star prospect entered the 2022 campaign with 17 catches for 229 yards with three starts over 254 snaps last season.