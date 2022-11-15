CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Former Clemson WR released by Packers
The Green Bay Packers announced on Tuesday that they have waived receiver Amari Rodgers.

During Thursday's overtime win against the Cowboys, he had only six snaps and lost his second fumble of the season on a punt return. Overall, he fumbled five times in 2022, which is the most by a non-quarterback in the NFL.

In 26 regular season games with the Packers, he had just eight receptions and 95 yards.

On the ground, he had a rush for 11 yards. He also had 40 punt returns for 305 yards and 17 kickoff returns for 321 yards.

He was a third-round draft pick (85th overall) after being a standout player at Clemson.

