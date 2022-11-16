Former Clemson WR goes in XFL draft

Former Clemson WR Martavis Bryant goes in XFL draft

Former Clemson receiver Martavis Bryant is set to get another pro football shot.

Bryant was picked No. 5 among the offensive skill players by the Vegas Vipers of the XFL, the Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson-backed league set to return in February.

Bryant was last seen in the Fan Controlled Football league, along with cousin Kelly Bryant, earlier this year.

Bryant signed with two Canadian Football League teams in recent years but never played.

Bryant was released by the Edmonton Elks after signing there in February. He signed with the Toronto Argonauts last year but was suspended after not showing up for training camp. Bryant was on a roster for the Indoor Football League last year and did some see some action with the Massachusetts Pirates there as well.

He was picked by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft, and around stints on the NFL's suspended list, Bryant tallied 145 catches for 2,183 yards and 17 scores in the NFL. He logged 61 catches for 1,354 yards and 13 TDs at Clemson.

The XFL originally launched in 2020 but stopped after five weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic. The league has eight teams listed for the 2023 campaign. It is supposed to air on ESPN networks, ABC and FX.

Vegas just got some more heat. The @XFLVipers select Martavis Bryant in the first round of the #XFLDraft.



Presented by @ZipRecruiter. pic.twitter.com/d0d7L1HqnV — XFL (@XFL2023) November 16, 2022