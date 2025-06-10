Former Clemson WR signs to pro team practice squad

From the Ti-Cats: "Ngata, 24, previously practiced for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles (2023-24), the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions (2024), and the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders (2025). The 6-3, 217-pound Reno, Nevada native played his collegiate football at Clemson, registering 88 career receptions for 1,287 yards and six touchdowns in 1,510 offensive snaps over 45 career games."

Ngata was released ahead of the UFL season in Birmingham in March and June 1 by Calgary.

Hamilton lost its season opener on Saturday at Calgary, 38-26.

They have a home opener with the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday at 7 p.m.