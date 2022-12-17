Former Clemson WR commits to ACC school

Former Clemson WR Dacari Collins commits to ACC school

Former Clemson receiver Dacari Collins is staying in the ACC.

Collins announced on Saturday he is headed to NC State, one of Clemson's permanent rivals in the new schedule structure.

The former 4-star prospect had one catch for eight yards in 63 snaps before leaving the team early this season.

He entered the 2022 campaign with 17 catches for 229 yards with three starts over 254 snaps last season.

"First and foremost I want to give all the glory to my God,” Collins said in his official transfer announcement earlier this month. “Without him nothing is possible. I want to thank Coach Swinney, the Clemson coaching staff, and all of Tiger Nation for an amazing two years of my life. Thank you for the opportunity to pursue my dreams academically and athletically. Thank you for helping me grow as a person.

“To my teammates, love y’all boys. We built relationships that will last forever and I’m grateful for that. I wish the best for all of you. After talking to God and my family, I will be entering the transfer portal. Not an easy decision, but I feel is the best. Thank you for prayers and support #GodSpeed.”

Clemson signee profile

Overview: Four-star prospect according to every major recruiting service … ranked as the No. 129 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com … also ranked by ESPN.com as the 23rd-best receiver and 17th-best player in Georgia … 247Sports ranked him as a four-star prospect … rated No. 207 overall and a four-star prospect by Rivals.com … four-star recruit and Top 150 Dream Team selection by PrepStar, which ranked him as the nation’s 22nd-best receiver and 14th-best player from Georgia … invited to play in the Under Armour All-America Game … had a strong four-year career in the football-rich state of Georgia, with his reception and yardage totals increasing each season … has recorded 109 receptions for 1,990 yards and 20 touchdowns in 37 career games, averaging a strong 18.3 yards per catch for his career … in the first 11 games of the 2020 season, he had 48 catches for 842 yards and eight scores, averaging 17.5 yards per catch for a team that finished 11-2 … had his best game against Johns Creek, when he recorded 153 receiving yards and a touchdown on eight catches … had at least three catches in every game in 2020 … . as a junior in 2019, had 39 catches for 696 yards and six scores in 12 games … had catches in all 12 games in 2019, finishing with a streak of 23 straight games with a catch over his last two years … as a sophomore, caught 14 passes for 304 receiving yards and six scores … had eight receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman … enrolled at Clemson in January 2021 … committed to Clemson on Sept. 7, 2019 … recruited by Mike Reed and Tyler Grisham … played for Bobby May at Westlake High School, the same high school that produced former Clemson cornerback and 2020 first-round pick A.J. Terrell and fellow 2021 signee Nate Wiggins.

Clemson transfer destinations (12/17)

DE Kevin Swint - Georgia State

QB Billy Wiles - Southern Miss

WR Dacari Collins - NC State