Former Clemson WR commits to Notre Dame

Former Clemson receiver Beaux Collins announced on Sunday that he will transfer to Notre Dame.

Collins had a two-day visit with his parents to Notre Dame this past week.

“There’s no other program with the exposure and respect they have week in and week out,” Collins told On3’s Hayes Fawcett. “What also stood out to me was Coach Freeman and the respect that he already has throughout the program from the top down. Joining up with other ballers on the offense is going to be a sight to see in the near future.”

He started all 11 games he played this season and tallied 38 catches for 510 yards and three touchdowns. He suffered a foot injury that kept him out of the South Carolina game.

He entered 2023 with 53 receptions for 780 yards and eight touchdowns in 937 offensive snaps over 21 games (16 starts).

Overall, he had 91 receptions for 1,290 yards and 11 touchdowns during his time at Clemson.

A former high school teammate of former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, the St. John Bosco (Ca.) product was a unanimous 4-star prospect and rated as high as Top 50 overall (No. 48 on ESPN, No. 4 WR).