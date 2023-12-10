CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Former Clemson WR commits to Notre Dame

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Dec 10 17:25

It's 'Bo Time' for the Irish.

Former Clemson receiver Beaux Collins announced on Sunday that he will transfer to Notre Dame.

Collins had a two-day visit with his parents to Notre Dame this past week.

“There’s no other program with the exposure and respect they have week in and week out,” Collins told On3’s Hayes Fawcett. “What also stood out to me was Coach Freeman and the respect that he already has throughout the program from the top down. Joining up with other ballers on the offense is going to be a sight to see in the near future.”

He started all 11 games he played this season and tallied 38 catches for 510 yards and three touchdowns. He suffered a foot injury that kept him out of the South Carolina game.

He entered 2023 with 53 receptions for 780 yards and eight touchdowns in 937 offensive snaps over 21 games (16 starts).

Overall, he had 91 receptions for 1,290 yards and 11 touchdowns during his time at Clemson.

A former high school teammate of former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, the St. John Bosco (Ca.) product was a unanimous 4-star prospect and rated as high as Top 50 overall (No. 48 on ESPN, No. 4 WR).

spacer TNET: Report: Former Clemson WR commits to Notre Dame
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Former Clemson WR commits to Notre Dame
 Clemsonohiotiger®
spacer Including Stuckey. Do they have a new WR coach?***
 BigAl31®
spacer Re: Including Stuckey. Do they have a new WR coach?***
 Clemsonohiotiger®
spacer Tyree announced he was leaving the day before
 ctigers90
spacer Re: Including Stuckey. Do they have a new WR coach?***
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: Including Stuckey. Do they have a new WR coach?***
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: Including Stuckey. Do they have a new WR coach?***
 Clemsonohiotiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Former Clemson WR commits to Notre Dame
 njtiger88
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Former Clemson WR commits to Notre Dame
 TXTiger08
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Former Clemson WR commits to Notre Dame
 Thecatch2
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Former Clemson WR commits to Notre Dame
 kaiser®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Former Clemson WR commits to Notre Dame
 TXTiger08
spacer Completely different pot of money. Clemson cannot
 tigerbum5
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Former Clemson WR commits to Notre Dame
 Mjc3194®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Former Clemson WR commits to Notre Dame
 919Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Former Clemson WR commits to Notre Dame
 Mjc3194®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Former Clemson WR commits to Notre Dame
 Cdixon11
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Former Clemson WR commits to Notre Dame
 Mjc3194®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Former Clemson WR commits to Notre Dame
 gootigers®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Former Clemson WR commits to Notre Dame
 CU1966
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Former Clemson WR commits to Notre Dame
 Clemsonohiotiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Former Clemson WR commits to Notre Dame
 Thecatch2
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Former Clemson WR commits to Notre Dame
 OrangeExpress®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Former Clemson WR commits to Notre Dame
 Erikrez
spacer Best of luck BC!
 clemson7024
spacer Not slamming BC here, but we really need a different word - "committed"
 joeyb®
spacer Re: Not slamming BC here, but we really need a different word - "committed"
 Calhoun2
spacer Re: Not slamming BC here, but we really need a different word - "committed"
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Go for him ! Thatll be exciting for him.***
 argonaut1992®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Former Clemson WR commits to Notre Dame
 The Mole®
spacer Don't care. He's gone. Was a
 tigerrh
spacer Nailed it
 Clemson81to85
spacer Good luck Beaux!***
 Smiling Tiger®
spacer Surprised Notre Dame wants
 Clemson81to85
spacer I could definitely see DJ Landing there too
 He Hate Me
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Former Clemson WR commits to Notre Dame
 tigerband1®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Former Clemson WR commits to Notre Dame
 NCtyger
spacer Well you know the old saying goes
 NotDaboSwinney
spacer Re: Well you know the old saying goes
 greene®
spacer Any blame him for leaving
 RU4GOD2
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Former Clemson WR commits to Notre Dame
 85tiger2012®
