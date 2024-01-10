Former Clemson WR announces transfer destination

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Former Clemson WR Brannon Spector announces transfer destination
Former Clemson receiver Brannon Spector announced where he will be finishing out his college career.

Spector committed to Jacksonville State on Wednesday.

"I have made the decision and I’m excited to announce that I will be finishing my college football career at Jacksonville State University!" Spector said.

Spector entered the 2023 bowl season with 38 career catches for 372 yards and two touchdowns and two rushes for 21 yards in 598 snaps over 37 career games (six starts). He played five snaps in the Gator Bowl versus Kentucky.

Spector wrote out a thank you to Clemson on Wednesday as well.

"I can’t thank Clemson University enough for the journey I have had. It has been an incredible 5 years of making memories, meeting incredible people, growing as a man, and playing with great teammates & coaches! I will forever cherish getting to be a Tiger!" Spector said.

Transitioning to FBS football, Jacksonville State made a bowl game on a waiver last year and won over Louisiana, 34-31, in the New Orleans Bowl.

