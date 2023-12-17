Former Clemson tight end announces transfer destination

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Former Clemson tight end Sage Ennis announces transfer destination
by - 2023 Dec 17 12:11

Former Clemson tight end Sage Ennis is returning home.

The Graceville, Florida native announced a commitment to Florida A&M of the FCS-level MEAC conference in Tallahassee. Ennis posted on social media that he was at the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta on Saturday, site of FAMU's 30-26 win over Howard.

The Rattlers are coached by former Clemson QB Willie Simmons.

The redshirt junior had six receptions for 52 yards as Clemson's backup tight end before suffering a season-ending injury after 10 games.

While at Clemson, the former 3-star prospect had 77 receiving yards in 449 offensive snaps over 41 games (two starts) since 2020.

