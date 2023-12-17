Former Clemson tight end announces transfer destination

|
Former Clemson tight end Sage Ennis announces transfer destination
Former Clemson tight end
Sage Ennis is returning home.
The Graceville, Florida native announced a commitment to Florida A&M of the FCS-level MEAC conference in Tallahassee. Ennis posted on social media that he was at the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta on Saturday, site of FAMU's 30-26 win over Howard. The Rattlers are coached by former Clemson QB Willie Simmons. The redshirt junior had six receptions for 52 yards as Clemson's backup tight end before suffering a season-ending injury after 10 games. While at Clemson, the former 3-star prospect had 77 receiving yards in 449 offensive snaps over 41 games (two starts) since 2020. I’m Coming Home‼️ #OurTime@HCWillieSimmons @TheCaseyWarming @Coach2Bless pic.twitter.com/pYzsejAcHw
The Graceville, Florida native announced a commitment to Florida A&M of the FCS-level MEAC conference in Tallahassee. Ennis posted on social media that he was at the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta on Saturday, site of FAMU's 30-26 win over Howard.
The Rattlers are coached by former Clemson QB Willie Simmons.
The redshirt junior had six receptions for 52 yards as Clemson's backup tight end before suffering a season-ending injury after 10 games.
While at Clemson, the former 3-star prospect had 77 receiving yards in 449 offensive snaps over 41 games (two starts) since 2020.
I’m Coming Home‼️ #OurTime@HCWillieSimmons @TheCaseyWarming @Coach2Bless pic.twitter.com/pYzsejAcHw— Sage Ennis (@Sage_Ennis) December 17, 2023
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now