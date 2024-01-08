CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Sage Ennis is headed to Charlottesville.
Sage Ennis is headed to Charlottesville.

Former Clemson TE Sage Ennis switches transfer to ACC school
by - 2024 Jan 8 14:16

Upon further review, Sage Ennis is staying in the ACC.

The 2023 Clemson backup tight end switched a commitment from one school with a Clemson tie at the time to another, flipping from Florida A&M to Virginia officially on Monday.

Florida A&M's Willie Simmons, a former Clemson QB, left for the RB coach role at Duke, and now Ennis joins former Clemson wide receiver and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott with Virginia.

The redshirt junior had six receptions for 52 yards before suffering a season-ending injury after 10 games.

While at Clemson total, he had 77 receiving yards in 449 offensive snaps over 41 games (two starts) since 2020.

Elliott was his position coach before Elliott departed for the Virginia head coaching role.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Elite DE has Clemson in top schools
Elite DE has Clemson in top schools
Former Clemson TE switches transfer to ACC school
Former Clemson TE switches transfer to ACC school
Seven Clemson pros announced on initial UFL rosters
Seven Clemson pros announced on initial UFL rosters
Clemson drops in AP Poll
Clemson drops in AP Poll
Post your comments!
Read all 10 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts