Former Clemson TE switches transfer to ACC school

The 2023 Clemson backup tight end switched a commitment from one school with a Clemson tie at the time to another, flipping from Florida A&M to Virginia officially on Monday.

Florida A&M's Willie Simmons, a former Clemson QB, left for the RB coach role at Duke, and now Ennis joins former Clemson wide receiver and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott with Virginia.

The redshirt junior had six receptions for 52 yards before suffering a season-ending injury after 10 games.

While at Clemson total, he had 77 receiving yards in 449 offensive snaps over 41 games (two starts) since 2020.

Elliott was his position coach before Elliott departed for the Virginia head coaching role.