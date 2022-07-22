Former Clemson star WR gives back to community in midst of heat wave

CLEMSON FOOTBALL
Former Clemson star WR DeAndre Hopkins gives back to community in midst of heat wave
2022 Jul 22, Fri

Former Clemson star DeAndre Hopkins was out in the Arizona community helping those most vulnerable to a scorching heat wave lately.

Temps in the Phoenix area have been consistently at 100 degrees and over for highs and Hopkins helped hand out water bottles to the homeless communities around the area.

Hopkins is shown with a truck full of ice and water bottles going through the streets handing out the much-needed supplies.

He provided the link to the Arizona Housing Coalition with the social media video.

