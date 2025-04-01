Former Clemson standout on new DC Tom Allen: 'That energy is different'

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

After hearing his former teammates' praise, Barrett Carter got a good look at the new face of the Clemson defense recently, and he was blown away. Around his Pro Day workout at Clemson, Carter took in a spring practice session with Tom Allen in charge. "That was my first look at him," Carter said on the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast. "Obviously I had been talking to the guys and they told me how much they love him. How intense he is. How much of a great man he is. But I got to see it firsthand, and that energy is different. Different. It's truly contagious. He has his own microphone at practice, and that's a new thing for me because usually it's just Coach Swinney with the microphone...He's yelling. He's screaming. He's getting excited when guys make plays. He has a different type of energy and a different type of vibe to him. The guys really feed off of that and I saw that firsthand. "Clemson football posted that that (Avieon Terrell) got a pick, and the whole defense stormed the field. That was just something super-cool to see...just to see that energy just carrying throughout the whole defense and see them making plays and having fun." Carter was also asked what former Clemson standout Ben Boulware brings to the linebacker coaching group. "Having been around my senior year was so helpful," Carter said of Boulware coming on as a coaching intern last year. "Having a guy who has been in my shoes. Who's been the senior leader and been a national champion. Who brought Clemson back to the top of the mountain. Having him around and just picking his brain was so helpful me and also so helpful for these young guys too. Like Sammy Brown, coming in and getting to learn from a legend at this school. It was special to have him around. Having him as a linebacker coach now, those guys are going to be at another level this year and I can't wait to see it. Ben Boulware, he's going to be a great coach for years to come." Carter dished on the work ethic he's seen from Cade Klubnik at Clemson as well: Barrett Carter shared with us a story he has never told before… the moment he knew @CadeKlubnikQB was going to take a massive step for @ClemsonFB #leadership pic.twitter.com/NsX3lNBSEF — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) April 1, 2025 More of the interview:

