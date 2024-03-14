Former Clemson standout lands coaching job

Former Clemson pro Artavis Scott announced that he has been hired as the new wide receivers coach at Howard University.

"It’s official. Blessed for the opportunity to be a part of Howard University," Scott posted on X. "It’s only the beginning. Thank you, Lord, for this Blessing. It’s only up from here. Thank you to Coach Larry Scott for believing in me. It’s up from here."

Scott joined the Clemson football program as a graduate assistant/staffer after his pro career ended.

At Clemson, he had 245 receptions for 2,458 yards and 19 touchdowns over 43 career games.

In high school, he had 172 receptions for 3,035 yards and 32 touchdowns receiving, 980 yards and 14 touchdowns rushing, 5,330 all-purpose yards, and 51 total touchdowns.