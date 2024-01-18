Former Clemson staffer hired as defensive coordinator

ORLANDO – UCF football head coach Gus Malzahn announced Wednesday a defensive coaching addition and a change to his 2024 staff. Veteran coach Ted Roof will join the staff as defensive coordinator and Addison Williams will now serve as associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator. “I’m looking forward to working with Ted again after winning a national championship together at Auburn,” said Malzahn. “He’s a three-time Broyles Award nominee and has had the No. 1 ranked rush defense in the conference at three different schools.” Roof spent the last two seasons at Oklahoma as defensive coordinator. In 2023, the Sooners ranked third nationally in takeaways per game (2.0), seventh in tackles for loss per game (7.54) and 14th in third down defense. He has 30-plus years of Power 5 coaching experience. Ted Roof’s Notable Achievements: • Broyles Award nominee at three different schools • No. 1 conference ranking in rushing defense at three different schools • Top 11 in third-down defense at three different schools • Top 25 in scoring defense at three different schools • Top 25 in total defense at three different schools • 2019: Led the NCAA in defensive touchdowns • 2014: Set the NCAA record for takeaways per possession (26%) • 2012: Led the NCAA in red zone defense