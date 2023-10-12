Former Clemson running back passes away Hal Davis

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. — Former Clemson halfback Hal Davis passed away on Friday, Oct. 6, at the age of 80 following complications with Alzheimer's disease. Davis was a three-year letterman at Clemson from 1962-64, appearing in 28 career games for Frank Howard's Tigers. He collected team most valuable player honors following his senior season in 1964 in which he led the team in rushing yards (533), all-purpose yards (738) and points (30). His career yards-per-carry average of 5.28 still ranks in the Top 15 in program history among players to accrue at least 1,000 career rushing yards. Davis is responsible for one of the longest plays in school history, a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown against Georgia in 1962. At the time, it was the third-longest play on record in Clemson annals, and it is still one of only 10 plays in Clemson history to cover 98 yards or more. In 1964, he racked up 179 rushing yards and two touchdowns on only 13 carries in a 29-7 win against Virginia. A native of Greenville, S.C., Davis attended Charleston's Saint Andrew’s High School, where he lettered in football, basketball and track. For his exploits in football, he was named as the area's most valuable player and was a Shrine Bowl selection. Davis is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Sue Wiggins Davis; his sister Olivia Dalton and brother-in-law Charles Dalton; his sons Michael Davis and David Tillson, and his daughters Jennifer Davis Tillson and Victoria Nievera; his grandchildren Alyssa Aldridge, Dalton Aldridge, Benjamin Tillson, Erika Davis, and Brandon Tillson; and his great grandson Oliver Manning Aldridge. Funeral arrangements for Davis are available on his memorial page via the Crowell Brothers Funeral Home.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now