Former Clemson running back announces his new college decision

Former Clemson running back Demarkus Bowman announces his new college decision

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Florida running back Demarkcus Bowman announced on Monday that he has committed to UCF.

"Orlando vs everybody," he tweeted on social media.

Bowman rushed 14 times for 81 yards in four games last season with Florida.

He signed with Clemson out of high school in 2020 and appeared in only two games before transferring out of the program a few months later in October.

During his brief stint with the Tigers, he had nine rushes for 32 yards.

He was a highly recruited five-star, and the No. 3 ranked running back out of high school.