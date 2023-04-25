|
Former Clemson receiver enters transfer portal again
|2023 Apr 25, Tue 19:42- -
South Florida receiver
Ajou Ajou has entered the transfer portal after playing with the Bulls for one season.
During an injury-plagued 2022 season, he played in only one game, registering two catches for nine yards with Jeff Scott's USF squad. As a Tiger in 2021, he had six receptions for 73 yards. Overall, he had eight catches for 114 yards and a touchdown during his time in Tiger Town. He was the first Clemson football signee from Canada. Ajou's time with the Bulls was short-lived, but he has a lot of potential with his big frame and could thrive in the right system. Best of luck to him on his next college destination.
Tags: Clemson Football, Ajou Ajou, Jeff Scott