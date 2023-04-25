Former Clemson receiver enters transfer portal again

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Apr 25, Tue 19:42

South Florida receiver Ajou Ajou has entered the transfer portal after playing with the Bulls for one season.

During an injury-plagued 2022 season, he played in only one game, registering two catches for nine yards with Jeff Scott's USF squad.

As a Tiger in 2021, he had six receptions for 73 yards.

Overall, he had eight catches for 114 yards and a touchdown during his time in Tiger Town. He was the first Clemson football signee from Canada.

Ajou's time with the Bulls was short-lived, but he has a lot of potential with his big frame and could thrive in the right system.

Best of luck to him on his next college destination.

