Former Clemson receiver to re-enter transfer portal

|
Former Clemson receiver Dacari Collins to re-enter transfer portal
6 hours ago- -
Another former Tiger on the move.
North Carolina State senior receiver Dacari Collins is reportedly entering the transfer portal once again. Collins spent the past two seasons with the Wolfpack, recording 38 receptions for 526 yards and four touchdowns. Before transferring to NC State, he played at Clemson from 2021–22, where he caught 17 catches for 229 yards over 10 games. Collins was a four-star prospect coming out of high school.
North Carolina State senior receiver Dacari Collins is reportedly entering the transfer portal once again.
Collins spent the past two seasons with the Wolfpack, recording 38 receptions for 526 yards and four touchdowns.
Before transferring to NC State, he played at Clemson from 2021–22, where he caught 17 catches for 229 yards over 10 games.
Collins was a four-star prospect coming out of high school.
Upgrade Your Experience!
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
Tags: Clemson Football, Dacari Collins