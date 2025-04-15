Former Clemson receiver to re-enter transfer portal

sports_football
Former Clemson receiver Dacari Collins to re-enter transfer portal
Tony Crumpton Tony Crumpton - Assoc. Editor - 6 hours ago

Another former Tiger on the move.

North Carolina State senior receiver Dacari Collins is reportedly entering the transfer portal once again.

Collins spent the past two seasons with the Wolfpack, recording 38 receptions for 526 yards and four touchdowns.

Before transferring to NC State, he played at Clemson from 2021–22, where he caught 17 catches for 229 yards over 10 games.

Collins was a four-star prospect coming out of high school.

