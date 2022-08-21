Former Clemson RB leaves Tennessee program

Former Clemson RB Lyn-J Dixon leaves Tennessee program

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon is no longer with the Tennessee Volunteers football program, the school confirmed to reporters on Sunday.

Dixon committed to the Vols just this month. He was reported to have suffered an ankle injury at some point during camp.

Dixon had already been committed to West Virginia from last November until late June after entering the transfer portal after three games in the 2021 season at Clemson.

He logged 10 rushes for 48 yards and also hauled in a receiving touchdown against SC State before leaving the Tigers last year.

Dixon entered the season ranked second in school history in career yards per carry (6.6), amassing 1,372 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns over the previous three years.