Former Clemson quarterback signs with XFL

Bryant played in the Fan-Controlled Football league last year.

He had a solid college career at Clemson, where he was a finalist for the 2017 Manning Award. That year, he threw for 2,802 yards and 13 touchdowns while rushing for 665 yards and 11 scores.

He helped lead Clemson to a Playoff appearance that season but was replaced by Trevor Lawrence in the first quarter of the 2018 season. He entered the transfer portal midseason and finished his college career at Missouri.

Bryant went undrafted in the NFL and signed with the CFL but did not see any playing time. He did have some action with the Bismarck Bucks of the Indoor Football League.

Now, Bryant will have a chance to continue his football career with the Arlington Renegades in the Indoor Football League.

Bryant's signing with the Renegades is a testament to his perseverance and dedication to the game of football.

After a difficult start to his professional career, he has continued to work hard and pursue opportunities to play the game he loves.