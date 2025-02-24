Former Clemson QB returning to role with football program

sports_football
Helms will be back at Clemson as a coach later this spring.

Former Clemson QB Hunter Helms returning to role with football program
David Hood David Hood - Senior Writer - 1 hour ago

Hunter Helms will be back with the Tigers this summer.

Helms, who played at Clemson from 2020-2023, will rejoin the program later this spring as a volunteer/intern, his father told TigerNet. Helms will coach at his former high school, Gray Collegiate Academy, this spring.

Helms is an original walk-on turned scholarship recipient who impressed with a two-touchdown performance at Georgia Tech as a true freshman in 2020. He completed 23-of-37 passes for 218 yards and two scores in addition to rushing four times for 13 yards in 79 career snaps over nine games at Clemson from 2020-23.

Helms transferred to Rhode Island last season. He appeared in nine games, earning the start in five, and recorded 1,270 passing yards (105-of-171). He has an extra year of eligibility but has decided to get a head start on his coaching career.

