Former Clemson QB returning to role with football program

Helms, who played at Clemson from 2020-2023, will rejoin the program later this spring as a volunteer/intern, his father told TigerNet. Helms will coach at his former high school, Gray Collegiate Academy, this spring.

Helms is an original walk-on turned scholarship recipient who impressed with a two-touchdown performance at Georgia Tech as a true freshman in 2020. He completed 23-of-37 passes for 218 yards and two scores in addition to rushing four times for 13 yards in 79 career snaps over nine games at Clemson from 2020-23.

Helms transferred to Rhode Island last season. He appeared in nine games, earning the start in five, and recorded 1,270 passing yards (105-of-171). He has an extra year of eligibility but has decided to get a head start on his coaching career.