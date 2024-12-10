Former Clemson QB enters transfer portal again

Helms played last season for Rhode Island, starting in four games, including two FCS playoff contests, throwing for 1,270 yards with five touchdowns and nine interceptions.

At Clemson from 2020-23, Helms completed 23-of-37 passes for 218 yards and two scores in addition to rushing four times for 13 yards in 79 career snaps over nine games.

The veteran quarterback has one year of eligibility remaining as he explores his next opportunity.