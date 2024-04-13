Former Clemson QB back in the transfer portal

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Former Clemson QB Billy Wiles back in the transfer portal

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Apr 13 10:41

A former Tiger is looking for his next CFB home.

Former Clemson quarterback Billy Wiles announced on social media Friday that he will be re-entering the transfer portal.

"I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with 2 years of eligibility remaining," Wiles posted on X. "I want to thank Coach Hall, Coach Joseph, Coach Walker, Coach Long, and all of the coaches at Southern Miss. I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds."

Wiles was part of the Clemson program in 2021-22 before transferring to South Mississippi for the 2023 season.

He threw for 1,934 yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions starting 10 games last season.

