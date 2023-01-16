CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Taisun Phommachanh is headed to UMass for his third FBS school.
Taisun Phommachanh is headed to UMass for his third FBS school.

Former Clemson QB announces Taisun Phommachanh next transfer destination
by - 2023 Jan 16, Mon 20:57

Taisun Phommachanh will hope the third time is the charm on an FBS school.

Phommachanh announced a commitment to UMass on Monday.

Phommachanh moved on from the Tigers after the 2021 campaign and went to Georgia Tech. He only played in two games last season, completing two out of five passes for 13 yards with an interception. He rushed for 56 yards and two scores on 15 carries.

He reentered the transfer portal on Dec. 8.

Phommachanh played over three seasons with Clemson in 12 games total, posting a career 45.8 completion rate for 204 yards with one TD to 3 INTs. He rushed for 150 yards and a TD on 30 carries at Clemson.

He suffered an Achilles injury in the 2021 Clemson spring game.

UMass finished last in scoring offense and 129th in total offense last season.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Former Clemson QB announces next transfer destination
Former Clemson QB announces next transfer destination
Former Tiger quarterback declares for NFL Draft
Former Tiger quarterback declares for NFL Draft
WATCH: Behind the Scenes with Clemson Football (Season Finale)
WATCH: Behind the Scenes with Clemson Football (Season Finale)
No. 19 Tigers seek regular-season sweep of Deacs in Winston-Salem
No. 19 Tigers seek regular-season sweep of Deacs in Winston-Salem
Post your comments!
Read all 10 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest