Former Clemson QB announces next transfer destination

Former Clemson QB announces Taisun Phommachanh next transfer destination

TigerNet Staff by

Taisun Phommachanh will hope the third time is the charm on an FBS school.

Phommachanh announced a commitment to UMass on Monday.

Phommachanh moved on from the Tigers after the 2021 campaign and went to Georgia Tech. He only played in two games last season, completing two out of five passes for 13 yards with an interception. He rushed for 56 yards and two scores on 15 carries.

He reentered the transfer portal on Dec. 8.

Phommachanh played over three seasons with Clemson in 12 games total, posting a career 45.8 completion rate for 204 yards with one TD to 3 INTs. He rushed for 150 yards and a TD on 30 carries at Clemson.

He suffered an Achilles injury in the 2021 Clemson spring game.

UMass finished last in scoring offense and 129th in total offense last season.

Walking by FAITH not by sight pic.twitter.com/qddo5Jb2qP — Taisun Phommachanh (@TPhommachanh_7) January 17, 2023