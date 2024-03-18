Former Clemson offensive lineman signs with Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks announced on Monday that they have signed offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. to a contract.

In four years with the Rams, Anchrum appeared in 31 games with one start, mainly as a backup guard.

"I wanted to come somewhere where there was opportunity," Anchrum said in an interview with Seahawks.com. "There's a lot of admiration for this organization, how they play ball. Coming from the Rams side, I've always watched them week in and week out because we play similar opponents and everything like that, and when I saw who they hired as a head coach, I was like, OK, they're retooling for a really good year and to be a really good franchise going forward. I want to be a part of something special."

Anchrum was a former Tiger who was an All-ACC performer tackle as a senior and part of a National Championship team as a junior.