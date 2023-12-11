Former Clemson lineman announces transfer destination

Former Clemson lineman Mitchell Mayes announces transfer destination

TigerNet Staff

Former Clemson offensive lineman Mitchell Mayes announced he is headed to Charlotte out of the American Athletic Conference as a transfer. The fourth-year player saw over 350 snaps this season, making five starts. Mayes entered 2023 having played 569 offensive snaps over 23 career games (four starts). At the time of his signing, Mayes ranked as the No. 14 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which also called him the No. 2 offensive tackle in the nation and No. 2 player from the state of North Carolina. "It was a blessing to be able to attend and graduate from Clemson University," Mayes said in his transfer portal announcement. "I learned so much and met so many great people throughout my journey. I am thankful for my coaches, trainers, staff, teammates and fans who have watched me and supported me these past four years." Finish. #9erNation pic.twitter.com/sQ0Gq6I2kk — Mitchell Mayes (@_7msm_2) December 11, 2023

