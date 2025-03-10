Former Clemson linebacker sentenced to prison

sports_football
Former Clemson linebacker John Leake sentenced to prison

Former Clemson linebacker John Leake sentenced to prison
Press Release - 12 hours ago

LOS ANGELES – A former NFL linebacker was sentenced today to 30 months in federal prison for running a Ponzi scheme in which he defrauded victims out of more than $5 million by lying to them that he was involved in lucrative luxury real estate investments, gold mines in Alaska and Ghana, and other ventures, and promising them high rates of return on their investments.

John Robert Leake, 43, of Plano, Texas, but who formerly resided in Marina del Rey, was sentenced by United States District Judge John F. Walter, who also ordered him to pay $5,314,059 in restitution.

Leake pleaded guilty in September 2024 to one count of wire fraud and one count of transactional money laundering.

From June 2015 to March 2020, Leake solicited money from victims by falsely claiming that he was participating in multiple lucrative business ventures, including subletting luxury real estate properties and real estate investing. Leake offered his victims the opportunity to loan him funds for him to invest in these purported ventures in exchange for a high rate of return.

In fact, Leake knew these investment opportunities often were fabricated and non-existent and were devised by Leake to defraud victims and trick them into giving him money.

Leake duped his victims by lying that he had invested large amounts of his own money in the purported business ventures he promoted. Leake rarely invested his own money into them.

He also fraudulently offered to personally guarantee return of the victims’ loans and provided them promissory notes purporting to memorialize his promise to repay the victims at a fixed rate of interest. Leake’s lies to his victims included his claims that his business ventures were successful, and he had accumulated substantial personal assets and income. In fact, Leake lacked sufficient personal assets and income to repay his victims.

Once in receipt of the victim’s money, Leake – without the victims’ knowledge or consent – used some of the funds to pay his own personal expenses, including credit card bills, car payments, rent, and gambling expenses. To continue his scam, Leake also used some of the victims’ money to lull victims by making purported “interest” and “capital” payments on the promissory notes. Leake used a small amount of his personal funds to make these payments.

In total, Leake fraudulently received approximately $8,129,450 from six victims, causing them a total loss of approximately $5,314,059.

IRS Criminal Investigation investigated this matter.

Assistant United States Attorney James C. Hughes of the Major Frauds Section prosecuted this case.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Will Heldt chose Clemson because he just wants to win
Will Heldt chose Clemson because he just wants to win
Former Clemson linebacker sentenced to prison
Former Clemson linebacker sentenced to prison
Finebaum says Clemson and FSU ‘don’t offer very much in anything’ to other power leagues
Finebaum says Clemson and FSU ‘don’t offer very much in anything’ to other power leagues
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 37) Author
spacer TNET: Former Clemson linebacker sentenced to prison
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson linebacker sentenced to prison
 LesterWagner1990
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson linebacker sentenced to prison
 HumbleServant®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson linebacker sentenced to prison
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson linebacker sentenced to prison
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Didnt he used to date Lauren Bowden???
 ryanadidas
spacer Wasnt she dating a QB?***
 Mike4TigersNo1
spacer Not gonna comment but u know.
 TigerFurLife®
spacer Re: Didnt he used to date Lauren Bowden???
 RichieF4FH
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson linebacker sentenced to prison
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson linebacker sentenced to prison
 Lennon-McCartney®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson linebacker sentenced to prison
 TennesseeVol
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson linebacker sentenced to prison
 Tigerdug23
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson linebacker sentenced to prison
 SolidOrange89
spacer Had to be MAGA, besides all the billionaires that give to dems
 LKN Tiger
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson linebacker sentenced to prison
 CLTiger413®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson linebacker sentenced to prison
 HumbleServant®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson linebacker sentenced to prison
 Tigerdug23
spacer Must be looking for a fast buck or laundering.***
 smitty1959®
spacer This diatribe...
 TigerTown
spacer Re: This diatribe...
 Tigerdug23
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson linebacker sentenced to prison
 ddclemson
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson linebacker sentenced to prison
 HarleyTgr
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson linebacker sentenced to prison
 Dugatiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson linebacker sentenced to prison
 clemsonbluejay
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson linebacker sentenced to prison
 Allowat
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson linebacker sentenced to prison
 Dugatiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson linebacker sentenced to prison
 GaffneyOrange
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson linebacker sentenced to prison
 Dugatiger®
spacer Darnell Stephens was before Leake***
 ctigers90
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson linebacker sentenced to prison
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson linebacker sentenced to prison
 Dugatiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson linebacker sentenced to prison
 grrowl
spacer Leake the freak used to rassle alligators in TX
 greatertater®
spacer Re: Leake the freak used to rassle alligators in TX
 Dugatiger®
spacer A Clemson man needs no introduction
Bravesfan102925®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson linebacker sentenced to prison
 Vermontfan1221
spacer I suspect the other fanbases will have fun with this but not Alabama!***
 ALLweatherfan
Read all 37 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts