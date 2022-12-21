Former Clemson LB commits to Pac-12 school

BREAKING

Sergio Allen is headed to the Pac-12 with Cal.
Former Clemson LB Sergio Allen commits to Pac-12 school
by - 2022 Dec 21, Wed 11:51

Former 4-star Clemson signee Sergio Allen announced his transfer landing spot on Wednesday.

Allen is headed out West to play for the Cal Bears of the Pac-12.

Allen left the Clemson team in September after the Furman game, seeing five snaps and logging two tackles this season.

He had only played 36 defensive snaps over the previous two seasons-plus with 11 tackles.

"Thank you God! Forever thankful for the Clemson coaches, staff, and fans," Allen posted on Twitter earlier this month. "Thank you for helping me grow into who I am today."

"To coach Swinney, thank you for believing in me enough to allow me the opportunity to attend Clemson University. I'm forever grateful for it all...

"To my teammates...Love ya'll boys!! The memories will last forever!

"With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal..Thank you for all the support and prayers. The journey is just getting started I promise..."

Clemson transfer destinations (12/19)

DE Kevin Swint - Georgia State

QB Billy Wiles - Southern Miss

WR Dacari Collins - NC State

LB LaVonta Bentley - Colorado

CB Fred Davis - UCF

RB Kobe Pace - Virginia

LB Sergio Allen - Cal

