Former Clemson kicker transferring to ACC school

Former Clemson kicker Liam Boyd transferring to UNC

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson kicker Liam Boyd announced on social media Tuesday that he has committed to North Carolina. "I am forever grateful to Coach Swinney and Coach Spiers for giving me the opportunity to play for Clemson," Boyd said on May 1. "I want to thank the Clemson football coaches, staff and my teammates for supporting me on my journey. After a lot of thought, I have decided to enter the transfer portal." Boyd made a 51-yard field goal in Clemson's spring game. He was a soccer player who gave football a try following the COVID-19 pandemic, spending time at IMG Academy in 2021. "Liam was a guy that we almost offered out of high school. It was when we offered Robert. We had it down to three or four guys, and Liam was in that group," Swinney said earlier this spring. "He didn't have a lot of experience. He was a soccer player and had never played until Covid. Soccer got canceled, and he wanted to go play, so he ended up kicking for his football team. Then we went down and did like a post-grad year at IMG. He decided he wanted to come walk on, so he walked on a year ago in January and went through the season. Honestly, he wasn't very competitive last fall. I think he was just kind of getting himself going. He's had a great spring, and he and Robert have separated." Committed. #GDTBATH @CoachLPorter @CoachTMcGrath @Coach_JLett @DanOrnerKicking @DonCallahanIC pic.twitter.com/szlQ2PGjfy — Liam Boyd (@liamboyd37) May 16, 2023

