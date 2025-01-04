Former Clemson DL commits to another ACC school

Former Clemson DL AJ Hoffler commits to another ACC school

TigerNet Staff by

A.J. Hoffler is staying in the ACC. The former Clemson defensive end announced a commitment to a transfer to Georgia Tech on Saturday morning. Hoffler played seven snaps and had an assisted tackle in the Playoff game at Texas. He was credited with 17 tackles (1.5 for loss) and two pass breakups in 319 defensive snaps over 21 games at Clemson from 2023-24. Hoffler's pledge leaves only wide receiver Troy Stellato as an uncommitted Clemson transfer portal entry (scholarship). More Clemson Transfer Portal movement. Clemson plays at Georgia Tech next season. Clemson bio 2024: Credited with 13 tackles (1.5 for loss) in 245 defensive snaps over 14 games … recorded a tackle for loss vs. No. 1 Georgia … made one tackle vs. NC State … posted two tackles (0.5 for loss) vs. Stanford … credited with three tackles vs. The Citadel … added three tackles vs. No. 16 South Carolina … made one tackle vs. No. 8 SMU and at No. 3 Texas. 2023: Credited with four tackles and two pass breakups in 74 defensive snaps over seven games … recorded one tackle in collegiate debut vs. Charleston Southern … added a tackle and a pass breakup vs. Florida Atlantic … broke up a pass at Syracuse … made one tackle at NC State … made one tackle vs. Georgia Tech … made one tackle vs. Virginia. Before Clemson: Florida native who moved to Georgia at a young age and helped Atlanta’s Woodward Academy finish 2022 with 11-2 record and a 7-0 conference mark … finished career with 90 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 15 sacks … had one interception, one fumble recovery and six forced fumbles … notched 21 tackles in seven games as a senior … posted 47 tackles, including nine sacks and 15 tackles for loss, in 11 games as a junior … had 22 tackles, including four sacks and seven tackles for loss as a sophomore … had three sacks in a pair of games in 2021 … played for coach John Hunt at Woodward Academy … ranked as the No. 214 overall player in the nation by 247Sports … ranked as the 26th-best player in Georgia by ESPN.com … ranked by Rivals as the 33rd-best player in Georgia and the nation’s 35th-best defensive end … PrepStar ranked him as a four-star prospect and as the nation’s No. 282 overall player. Personal: Committed to Clemson on June 21, 2022 … born Aug. 9, 2004 … product of Woodward Academy, an athletic department that has placed recent alums in the NFL, MLB and NBA … his brother, Ozzie, is a defensive end/outside linebacker at Georgia State by way of Kansas State … enrolled at Clemson in summer 2023 … economics major … completed a microintership with Cisco in spring 2024 … last name pronounced “HOFF-lerr.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayes Fawcett (@hayesfawcett3)

