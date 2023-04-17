Former Clemson defensive back to coach at Daniel High

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson defensive back and current Clemson police officer Chris "PT" Chancellor has been named the new defensive backs coach at Daniel High School. "My time as Head Coach for Central Tigers recreation has finally come to an end after 7 consecutive years! I’ve been blessed with the amazing opportunity and have accepted the job to become the DB’s coach at D.W. Daniel Football," Chancellor said on Facebook. "Thanks to Coach Jeff Fruster for believing & trusting me with the vision to pour into our community and student athletes on a different level! Also, big thanks to Coach Kirk Ellison for staying after school for the past 2 months on his own personal time getting me situated with the defensive schemes before entering spring practice. Time to put in work!" Chancellor told TigerNet that is excited about the opportunity and ready to get started. Before his police officer days, Chancellor was signed by the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2010 and also had a stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars. On a personal note, I have known Chris for many years, and he is a hard worker that truly loves Clemson and is truly the definition of 'all-in' for the local community.

