Former Clemson defender commits to SEC school

Redshirt freshman former Clemson linebacker TJ Dudley announced a commitment to Ole Miss late Friday night.

Reports of Dudley entering the transfer portal hit the news first on July 19, before it was clarified that Dudley was first dismissed from the Clemson football team for undisclosed team rules violations.

"Just a disappointing situation because he's a good kid, and man, he had a great chance to be a great player for us this year," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said of Dudley at the ACC Football Kickoff. "So, that definitely hurts us. It's unfortunate. We've got rules, and sometimes, it's just best to get a fresh start. Wish him well."

Dudley redshirted last season after appearing in four games, totaling 16 defensive snaps and two tackles.

The former four-star prospect was a three-time All-State selection and the CCC defensive player of the year at Montgomery Catholic Prep.