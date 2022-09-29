Former Clemson DB signs with CFL team

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

TJ Green signed with Roughriders in Saskatchewan this week.
Former Clemson DB TJ Green signs with CFL team
TJ Green (6’3-215) joins the Saskatchewan Roughriders after spending six seasons in the NFL, most recently on the Houston Texans practice squad.

Green was drafted in the second round, 57th overall, by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2016 NFL Draft. He saw action in 31 games over the 2016 and 2017 seasons with the Colts and recorded 88 tackles, five tackles for loss, and three pass breakups. The 27-year-old also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons, playing in an additional two regular season games between 2018 and 2021.

The Alabama native spent three collegiate seasons (2013-15) at Clemson University, initially playing wide receiver before switching to safety in 2014. In 31 games, the former Tiger recorded 118 tackles, five-and-a-half tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, three pass breakups, one sack and one interception. He also contributed on special teams, returning 24 kicks for 505 yards.

