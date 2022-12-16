Former Clemson DB signs with another pro league

Former Clemson DB TJ Green signs with another pro league

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson defensive back T.J. Green was announced as signing with a USFL team on Friday.

The reigning USFL champion Birmingham Stallions announced the move.

Green, an Alabama native, had been drafted into the spring league rival XFL with the Arlington Renegades last month.

The USFL season is set to start for the Stallions on April 15.

Green was last on an NFL roster earlier this year with the Houston Texans and also had signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL before being released in October.

Green played in 41 NFL games with 103 tackles and four passes defended.

Former Tiger cornerback Mark Fields is also listed on the last Stallions roster.

Free Agent Signings:



•DE Darrion Daniels, Nebraska/Oklahoma St.

•S T.J. Green, Clemson — CHAMPIONSTALLIONS (@USFLStallions) December 16, 2022

Grateful for all opportunities that I’ve been blessed with. Without God, I am nobody. Blessed to be able to still perform at an ELITE level



It’s been a while. I’m coming back home to Alabama. @USFLStallions — T.J. Green (@BossGreen256) December 16, 2022