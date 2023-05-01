Former Clemson DB commits to ACC transfer

Malcolm Greene announced a commitment to Virginia and former Clemson assistant Tony Elliott on Monday.

Over three seasons, Greene is credited with 40 tackles (4.5 for loss), four pass breakups, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 473 snaps in 29 games (five starts) from 2020-22.

In his last Clemson campaign around injuries, Greene tallied nine tackles (one for loss), a forced fumble and an interception in 95 defensive snaps over seven games (two starts).

"Thank you to Coach Swinney and staff for giving me the opportunity to grow and develop at Clemson University over the past three years," Greene said in his Clemson departure after the spring game. "Lastly, I want to thank all my teammates. The brotherhood established between you all and I is deeper than football."

Greene was a unanimous 4-star prospect out of Highland Springs, Virginia. He was an LSU commitment at one time as well.

Greene is a second transfer from Clemson to Virginia, following running Kobe Pace's move earlier this year.