Former Clemson DB announces transfer commitment

Former Clemson DB Fred Davis announces transfer commitment

Fred Davis has found his next stop.

The former 4-star-rated cornerback is headed to UCF.

Davis left Clemson with 32 tackles (1.5 for loss), four pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 507 snaps over 27 career games (three starts) for Clemson from 2020-22. He played one snap in Clemson's final seven games of the season.

Davis was involved in a serious accident where he was found to be speeding before a collision with a United States Postal Service worker’s vehicle in July 2021.

Before Clemson: Played for Verlon Dorminey at Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Fla. … MaxPreps Preseason First-Team All-American in 2019 who was a multi-dimensional weapon for Trinity Christian Academy … posted 101 tackles in 37 career games, adding four interceptions, 30 passes defensed, two caused fumbles and a blocked kick … recorded 26 tackles, two tackles for loss, an interception and 11 passes defensed as a senior … averaged 8.3 yards per rush for the season on 29 carries and also added four receptions for 60 yards … in 2018, posted 48 tackles, 13 passes broken up and an interception … had an 86-yard interception return for a score in one game and 95-yard kickoff return for a score in another … had 27 tackles as a sophomore to go with a pair of interceptions … first-team All-USA Florida selection by USA Today and first-team All-First Coast selection by the Florida Times Union … first-team MaxPreps Junior All-American honoree and third-team 5A all-state selection … consensus top-60 player nationally who rated in the early signing period as the No. 25 player in the nation by PrepStar, which called him third-best cornerback and second-best player in Florida … ranked as the 28th-best overall player in the nation by Rivals.com, which also called him the third-best cornerback and the fourth-best player in Florida … ranked as the No. 45 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which also ranked him as the fourth-best cornerback and 10th-best player from Florida … ranked as the No. 56 player in the nation by 247Sports, the sixth-best cornerback and the 10th-best player from Florida.… selected to U.S. Army All-American Bowl … committed to Clemson on April 8, 2018 … recruited to Clemson by Jeff Scott and Mike Reed.

Clemson transfer destinations (12/19)

DE Kevin Swint - Georgia State

QB Billy Wiles - Southern Miss

WR Dacari Collins - NC State

LB LaVonta Bentley - Colorado

CB Fred Davis - UCF