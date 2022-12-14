Former Clemson DB claimed off waivers by Cowboys

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen is on the move again.

Mullen was waived by the Arizona Cardinals earlier this week and the Dallas Cowboys claimed him off of waivers on Wednesday.

Mullen was traded from the Las Vegas Raiders earlier in the season and logged 13 tackles (10 solo) with a pass defensed in Arizona.

The former national championship game defensive MVP was picked in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft by the Raiders.

He joins former Tiger DB Jayron Kearse, as well as defensive lineman Carlos Watkins with the Cowboys.

