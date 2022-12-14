CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Trayvon Mullen is staying in the NFC and heading to Dallas now. (Photo: Jay Biggerstaff / USATODAY)
Former Clemson DB claimed off waivers by Cowboys
by - 2022 Dec 14, Wed 17:09

Former Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen is on the move again.

Mullen was waived by the Arizona Cardinals earlier this week and the Dallas Cowboys claimed him off of waivers on Wednesday.

Mullen was traded from the Las Vegas Raiders earlier in the season and logged 13 tackles (10 solo) with a pass defensed in Arizona.

The former national championship game defensive MVP was picked in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft by the Raiders.

He joins former Tiger DB Jayron Kearse, as well as defensive lineman Carlos Watkins with the Cowboys.

