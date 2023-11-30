BREAKING

Former Clemson DB back in the portal

2023 Nov 30

Another former Tiger is back in the portal.

Central Florida cornerback Fred Davis II plans to enter the portal again, according to multiple reports, including On3.

With UCF, Davis had 10 tackles and two pass deflections this season.

While at Clemson from 2020-22, he had 32 tackles (1.5 for loss), four pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 507 snaps over 27 career games (four starts).

As a true freshman with the Tigers, he had 13 tackles and two pass breakups in 183 snaps over 11 games.

