Former Clemson DB back in the portal

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Another former Tiger is back in the portal. Central Florida cornerback Fred Davis II plans to enter the portal again, according to multiple reports, including On3. With UCF, Davis had 10 tackles and two pass deflections this season. While at Clemson from 2020-22, he had 32 tackles (1.5 for loss), four pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 507 snaps over 27 career games (four starts). As a true freshman with the Tigers, he had 13 tackles and two pass breakups in 183 snaps over 11 games. UCF cornerback Fred Davis II tells @On3sports he plans to enter the transfer portal.



The former four-star recruit is a grad transfer with two years left of eligibility. He started his career at Clemson, snagging 2 INTs as a freshman in 2020. https://t.co/Gu7EEsLRHH pic.twitter.com/n3QrOltMHA — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) November 30, 2023

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now