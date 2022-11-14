Former Clemson coach Tony Elliott releases statement after UVA shooting

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

A Virginia student is in custody after being suspected of killing three football players and injuring two more, police confirmed on Monday.

The shooting took place on a charter bus after students returned from a field trip.

The three football players shot and killed were junior receiver Lavel Davis Jr. of Dorchester, South Carolina; junior receiver Devin Chandler of Huntersville, North Carolina; and junior defensive end/linebacker D'Sean Perry of Miami.

Virginia head football coach Tony Elliott released a statement this afternoon on the tragic event.

“I cannot find the words to express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling today after the tragic events last night that resulted in the deaths of Lavel, D’Sean and Devin, and the others who were injured,” Elliott said in the statement. “These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures. Our hearts ache for their families, their classmates and their friends. These precious young men were called away too soon. We are all fortunate to have them be a part of our lives. They touched us, inspired us and worked incredibly hard as representatives of our program, university, and community. Rest in peace, young men.”

Virginia athletic director Carla Williams also released a statement of sympathy for the families of everyone involved.

"As a mother of three children, I ache for the parents and family members," Williams said. "We lost three talented and bright young men. We will never see what their impact on the world would have been, but we will never forget their impact on us. I miss Lavel, D'Sean and Devin. I pray for peace, comfort and hope for their parents and loved ones. For their teammates, coaches and friends, I pray for strength and a peace that surpasses all understanding."

Classes and other activities at Virginia have been canceled for Tuesday, according to officials.

TigerNet would like to give out our most heartfelt sympathy to everyone associated with UVA. RIP Lavel, D'Sean and Devin.