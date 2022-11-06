Former Clemson coach fired at USF

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

South Florida announced that they have fired their head football coach Jeff Scott on Sunday.

"When Jeff came to Tampa in December of 2019, we had high expectations for where he could take our football program," Director of Athletics Michael Kelly said in a press release. "While he did so many things right, including rebuilding our culture, pushing forward our Indoor Performance Facility, and engaging our community, the on-the-field results fell well below our standards. He is a tremendous person and class individual, and we wish him, Sara, Savannah and Hunter all the best in the future.

Special teams coordinator Daniel Da Prato will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Temple blasted USF 54-28 on Saturday, even though the Bulls were a 3.5-point favorite before the contest.

"In year three to be where we are right now - very frustrating and don’t really know why,” said Scott after the loss. “It really falls on one person’s shoulder and that’s me as the head coach…we’ll be doing a lot of soul-searching in the next 24 hours."

Scott was only 1-26 against FBS teams, with an overall record of 4-28 in three seasons with the Bulls.

"I would like to thank our players, coaches and staff members for all their hard work during my time as the head coach at USF," Scott said in the press release. "I especially want to thank USF President Rhea Law and Vice President/Director of Athletics Michael Kelly for giving me the incredible opportunity to lead the football program the last three years. I will miss this team and will do anything in my power to help them in the future. I am disappointed that our hard work didn't translate to more success on the field, but I am confident that we have set a new foundation. I know the future of USF football is bright and my family and I will always remember our time at USF as a very special chapter in our lives."

"I fully support Michael Kelly's difficult decision to change the leadership of our football program and move us in a different direction," USF President Rhea Law said. "I thank Coach Scott for his dedication to the University of South Florida and wish nothing but the best for him and his family in the future. Unfortunately, our football team's results have fallen short of our expectations and what our fans deserve. We are fully committed to finding a new coach who can rebuild the program and consistently put a winning team on the field."