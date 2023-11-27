Former Clemson coach fired at MTSU

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee Director of Athletics Chris Massaro announced Monday that Rick Stockstill has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the Blue Raider football program. Stockstill was hired in December 2005 and led the program for 18 seasons. "This is one of the most difficult days in my tenure, but one I feel is necessary in our aspiration to compete and win championships," said Massaro. "I appreciate everything Rick, his wife Sara, and their family have done the last 18 years for MTSU Athletics, our football program, and, more importantly, our student-athletes. Because of his leadership, our student-athletes have performed at a high level in the classroom, have dedicated time and energy to supporting our community and have given us countless hours of dedication to being successful on the football field. I want to thank Coach Stockstill for his professionalism, character and dedication, and wish him well in his future endeavors." A national search for a new head coach will commence immediately.