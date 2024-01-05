Former Clemson coach expected to be named new Oklahoma defensive coordinator

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Oklahoma is expected to hire Jacksonville State defensive coordinator Zac Alley as its new defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports on Thursday night. Alley led the nation’s No. 12 rated defense in the fewest YPP allowed this past season. He was the youngest defensive coordinator in the country when he took the defensive coordinator and linebacker coaching job at ULM in 2021. The 30-year-old also spent two seasons at Boise State as the co-special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach. He started his coaching career under Brent Venables at Clemson. He attended Clemson and was a student assistant from 2011-14 before becoming a graduate assistant for the program and serving in that role from 2015-18. Congratulations to Alley -- he was a great guy to be around during his time at Tiger Town and is pretty similar to Venables' personality and coaching style. SOURCE: Oklahoma is expected to hire Jacksonville State’s Zac Alley as its new DC. The 30-year-old Alley led the nation’s No. 12 rated defense in the fewest YPP allowed. He previously worked with Brent Venables at Clemson as he broke into coaching . @Mzenitz first reported the move. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 5, 2024 Source: Oklahoma is acting quickly to replace Ted Roof, as Jacksonville State defensive coordinator Zac Alley is set to become Sooners' defensive coordinator. Alley informed JSU of his departure. Worked alongside Brent Venables at Clemson for several years. @mzenitz first report. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 5, 2024

