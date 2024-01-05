CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Former Clemson coach expected to be named new Oklahoma defensive coordinator

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Jan 5 07:46

Oklahoma is expected to hire Jacksonville State defensive coordinator Zac Alley as its new defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports on Thursday night.

Alley led the nation’s No. 12 rated defense in the fewest YPP allowed this past season.

He was the youngest defensive coordinator in the country when he took the defensive coordinator and linebacker coaching job at ULM in 2021.

The 30-year-old also spent two seasons at Boise State as the co-special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach.

He started his coaching career under Brent Venables at Clemson.

He attended Clemson and was a student assistant from 2011-14 before becoming a graduate assistant for the program and serving in that role from 2015-18.

Congratulations to Alley -- he was a great guy to be around during his time at Tiger Town and is pretty similar to Venables' personality and coaching style.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 18) Author
spacer TNET: Former Clemson coach expected to be named new Oklahoma defensive coordinator
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson coach expected to be named new Oklahoma defensive coordinator
 ISpeakTheTruth®
spacer part of the Brent Venables defensive coaching tree?
STERLING®
spacer Re: part of the Brent Venables defensive coaching tree?
 TheScoreAtHalftime
spacer Re: part of the Brent Venables defensive coaching tree?
 clemsontigers69
spacer Re: part of the Brent Venables defensive coaching tree?
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer OH, NO! Brent Venables is putting his future in the hands of the Friends and
 76er®
spacer Re: OH, NO! Brent Venables is putting his future in the hands of the Friends and
 clemson7024
spacer Still a gamble, but little different hiring someone you knew entirely
 Obed®
spacer Venables knows defense. It'll be his defense with an understudy managing it.***
 El Tigre 1
spacer Re: OH, NO! Brent Venables is putting his future in the hands of the Friends and
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: OH, NO! Brent Venables is putting his future in the hands of the Friends and
 TigersFTW
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson coach expected to be named new Oklahoma defensive coordinator
 QBVII
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson coach expected to be named new Oklahoma defensive coordinator
 FORESTTIGER
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson coach expected to be named new Oklahoma defensive coordinator
 Ridgeland Booster®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson coach expected to be named new Oklahoma defensive coordinator
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson coach expected to be named new Oklahoma defensive coordinator
 CU1976
spacer PLUS, since Zac will be a relatively Rich coach now
 lightbulbbill®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson coach expected to be named new Oklahoma defensive coordinator
 kctigs81®
