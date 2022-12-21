Former Alabama QB Paul Tyson transfers to Clemson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Clemson quarterback room just got more talented and experienced.

Former Alabama and Arizona State quarterback Paul Tyson (grad transfer) has transferred to Clemson, announced on National Signing Day.

This is the second quarterback transfer to Clemson in as many years with Hunter Johnson previously.

Tyson appeared in five games for Alabama during the 2021 campaign and finished 10-of-16 passing for 150 yards.

As a member of the 2019 recruiting class, Tyson was rated as high as a four-star prospect from Trussville (AL) Hewitt-Trussville. He was the nation's No. 9 pro-style quarterback.

He is the great-grandson of Alabama coaching icon Bear Bryant and visited Clemson for a practice a week ago and must of liked what he saw.