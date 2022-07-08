Flashback Friday: Nuk Hopkins lights up BC

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out Friday's Flashback video of former Tiger Nuk Hopkins registering 11 catches in Clemson's win over Boston College in 2012, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson's Deandre Hopkins is one of the greatest wide receivers to don the orange in Death Valley. On September 29th, 2012 Hopkins took his show on the road as his No.17 Clemson squad took on Boston College in Chestnut Hill. "D-Hop" unleashed on the Eagles to the tune of 11 receptions, 197 receiving yards, and a 35-yard touchdown reception to help put the game away. His yardage ranks 4th all-time, and his yardage is top 10 in the Tigers' record books.