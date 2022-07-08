Hopkins was a standout at Clemson
Hopkins was a standout at Clemson

Flashback Friday: Nuk Hopkins lights up BC
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Jul 8, Fri 13:40

Check out Friday's Flashback video of former Tiger Nuk Hopkins registering 11 catches in Clemson's win over Boston College in 2012, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson's Deandre Hopkins is one of the greatest wide receivers to don the orange in Death Valley. On September 29th, 2012 Hopkins took his show on the road as his No.17 Clemson squad took on Boston College in Chestnut Hill. "D-Hop" unleashed on the Eagles to the tune of 11 receptions, 197 receiving yards, and a 35-yard touchdown reception to help put the game away. His yardage ranks 4th all-time, and his yardage is top 10 in the Tigers' record books.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Flashback Friday: Nuk Hopkins lights up BC
Flashback Friday: Nuk Hopkins lights up BC
ESPN NFL survey ranks Clemson pro among top at position
ESPN NFL survey ranks Clemson pro among top at position
New Clemson lacrosse program announces 19 transfers
New Clemson lacrosse program announces 19 transfers
ESPN report casts doubt on potential new ACC/Pac-12 alliance
ESPN report casts doubt on potential new ACC/Pac-12 alliance
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest