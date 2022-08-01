Bryan Bresee is projected to come back strong in 2022.
Five Tigers named to PFF All-America team
by - 2022 Aug 1, Mon 10:32

Five Tigers were named to the Pro Football Focus All-America team.

Bryan Bresee notched a first-team honor on the defensive line.

Coming off of a torn ACL, Bresee enters 2022 credited with 48 tackles (9.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a safety in 586 defensive snaps over 16 games (14 starts).

Three Tigers made the second-team All-America with offensive tackle Jordan McFadden, linebacker Trenton Simpson and safety Andrew Mukuba as a flex defender on the list.

McFadden was ranked as the No. 3 offensive tackle in the nation by PFF preseason. He's played 1,971 career snaps over 42 career games as a Tiger (25 starts) and earned multiple ACC lineman of the week honors last season.

Simpson was ranked as PFF's No. 3 off-ball linebacker in the nation preseason. Per their numbers, he recorded an 88.3 pass-rush grade with seven sacks, 13 hits and 11 hurries.

Mukuba was ranked as the No. 5 safety in the nation by PFF preseason. He posted 54 tackles, two for loss, tying for the team lead with nine pass breakups as a freshman All-American.

Clemson placekicker BT Potter was named third-team All-America. He enters 2022 with a 53-of-71 career mark on field goals and a 185-of-186 mark on PATs in 55 career games (40 starts).

