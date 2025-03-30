Five Tigers land in ESPN NFL draft projection

Matt Miller has one Tiger going on Day 2 of the NFL draft with Barrett Carter at pick No. 99 to the New York Giants.

"Carter has been a three-down playmaker for the Tigers the past three seasons, compiling 12.5 sacks, 3 INTs and 30.5 tackles for loss," Miller said.

The next projected Tiger off the board comes in the next round with RJ Mickens in what would a first for the Carolina Panthers, at No. 111 overall. The Panthers have not picked a Clemson Tiger going back to 1995.

In the sixth round, Payton Page is picked to go to the LA Chargers (No. 181) and Jake Briningstool is projected in the same city to the LA Rams (No. 201).

In the final round, Miller has the Falcons restocking their Clemson pros with a Marcus Tate selection.

Clemson has had a first-round selection in five of the last six events. Last year featured six Clemson draft selections, and the most-ever Clemson picks in one seven-round draft was nine (2016).

The 2025 NFL draft will be held in Green Bay with the first round on April 24, rounds 2-3 on April 25 and rounds 4-7 on April 26. It will be televised by ESPN, ESPN2, NFL+ and NFL Network.

2025 NFL draft schedule

Thursday, April 24: Round 1, 8 p.m. ET

Friday, April 25: Rounds 2-3, 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 26: Rounds 4-7, Noon ET