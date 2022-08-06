CLEMSON FOOTBALL

T-Law and ETN are together on the Jaguars and now a new bobblehead
T-Law and ETN are together on the Jaguars and now a new bobblehead

FIRST LOOK: Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Clemson title bobblehead released
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Aug 6, Sat 09:20

FOCO has released their newest bobblehead celebrating two of Clemson's biggest former stars with their Trevor Lawrence & Travis Etienne Clemson Tigers 2018 Trophy Dual Bobblehead.

Each limited bobblehead will be individually numbered to 332, and once they’re gone, they’re gone forever!

** Support TigerNet! CLICK HERE to Get Your Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Clemson title bobblehead **

Features:

-- Portrays Lawrence and Etienne wearing their gameday uniforms in action poses, ready to get the Death Valley crowd rocking

-- Memorial Stadium backdrop to make every day feel like gameday in your collection

-- Years of national championships text displays on backdrop to celebrate the Tigers' championship pedigree

-- Miniature national championship trophy accent on top of base, because no championship collection is complete without a little hardware

-- Team logo display on front of base, in case there were any doubts where your allegiances lie

-- Field-textured top of base

-- Front name displays so everyone knows who the faces of your franchise are

-- Handcrafted

-- Hand painted

** Support TigerNet! CLICK HERE to Get Your Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Clemson title bobblehead **

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Tigers roll in France tour exhibition opener
Tigers roll in France tour exhibition opener
FIRST LOOK: Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Clemson title bobblehead released
FIRST LOOK: Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Clemson title bobblehead released
BT Potter named No. 1 kicker in ACC
BT Potter named No. 1 kicker in ACC
WATCH: Bryan Bresee, Will Shipley post-practice interviews
WATCH: Bryan Bresee, Will Shipley post-practice interviews
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest