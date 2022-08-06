|
FIRST LOOK: Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Clemson title bobblehead released
|2022 Aug 6, Sat 09:20- -
FOCO has released their newest bobblehead celebrating two of Clemson's biggest former stars with their Trevor Lawrence & Travis Etienne Clemson Tigers 2018 Trophy Dual Bobblehead.
Each limited bobblehead will be individually numbered to 332, and once they’re gone, they’re gone forever!
Features:
-- Portrays Lawrence and Etienne wearing their gameday uniforms in action poses, ready to get the Death Valley crowd rocking
-- Memorial Stadium backdrop to make every day feel like gameday in your collection
-- Years of national championships text displays on backdrop to celebrate the Tigers' championship pedigree
-- Miniature national championship trophy accent on top of base, because no championship collection is complete without a little hardware
-- Team logo display on front of base, in case there were any doubts where your allegiances lie
-- Field-textured top of base
-- Front name displays so everyone knows who the faces of your franchise are
-- Handcrafted
-- Hand painted
