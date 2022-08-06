FIRST LOOK: Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Clemson title bobblehead released

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

FOCO has released their newest bobblehead celebrating two of Clemson's biggest former stars with their Trevor Lawrence & Travis Etienne Clemson Tigers 2018 Trophy Dual Bobblehead.

Each limited bobblehead will be individually numbered to 332, and once they’re gone, they’re gone forever!

Features:

-- Portrays Lawrence and Etienne wearing their gameday uniforms in action poses, ready to get the Death Valley crowd rocking

-- Memorial Stadium backdrop to make every day feel like gameday in your collection

-- Years of national championships text displays on backdrop to celebrate the Tigers' championship pedigree

-- Miniature national championship trophy accent on top of base, because no championship collection is complete without a little hardware

-- Team logo display on front of base, in case there were any doubts where your allegiances lie

-- Field-textured top of base

-- Front name displays so everyone knows who the faces of your franchise are

-- Handcrafted

-- Hand painted