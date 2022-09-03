CLEMSON FOOTBALL

FIRST LOOK: Clemson's 'The Tiger' mascot bighead bobblehead released

FIRST LOOK: Clemson's 'The Tiger' mascot bighead bobblehead released
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Sep 3, Sat 11:12

FOCO has released their newest bobblehead celebrating Clemson's iconic mascot, 'The Tiger' on Saturday.

The new limited bobblehead will be a Bighead, which is a bobblehead with a bigger head and is becoming one of the company's best-selling bobblehead categories.

Each limited bobblehead will be individually numbered to 222, and once they’re gone, they’re gone forever!

** Support TigerNet! CLICK HERE to Get Your Big Head Tiger Mascot bobblehead **

Features: The bighead features The Tiger in an action pose standing atop a thematic Clemson base. It retails for $55, and stands at nearly 10in tall.

** Support TigerNet! CLICK HERE to Get Your Big Head Tiger Mascot bobblehead **

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
FIRST LOOK: Clemson's 'The Tiger' mascot bighead bobblehead released
FIRST LOOK: Clemson's 'The Tiger' mascot bighead bobblehead released
WATCH: Clemson O-line commit runs over defenders to score touchdown
WATCH: Clemson O-line commit runs over defenders to score touchdown
No. 1 Tigers extend streak to nine-straight wins over Gamecocks
No. 1 Tigers extend streak to nine-straight wins over Gamecocks
WATCH: Behind the Scenes with Clemson Football
WATCH: Behind the Scenes with Clemson Football
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest