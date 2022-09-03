FIRST LOOK: Clemson's 'The Tiger' mascot bighead bobblehead released

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

FOCO has released their newest bobblehead celebrating Clemson's iconic mascot, 'The Tiger' on Saturday.

The new limited bobblehead will be a Bighead, which is a bobblehead with a bigger head and is becoming one of the company's best-selling bobblehead categories.

Each limited bobblehead will be individually numbered to 222, and once they’re gone, they’re gone forever!

Features: The bighead features The Tiger in an action pose standing atop a thematic Clemson base. It retails for $55, and stands at nearly 10in tall.