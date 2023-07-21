FIRST LOOK: Clemson Gnome Bobbleheads released

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Who would’ve thought that garden gnomes were sports fans? FOCO’s new, limited-edition Clemson Tigers bobblehead is not of a player or mascot, but rather a gnome dressed in Clemson colors. Gnomes have rapidly become a hit-item for gardeners, homeowners, and collectors alike and with the addition of the new Gnome Bobbleheads from FOCO, it gives the item a fresh new spin. ** Support TigerNet! CLICK HERE to Get Your Clemson Gnome Bobbleheads ** In addition to the Clemson one, there are additional figurines dressed in gear from several different popular colleges as well as select MLB teams. Gnomes’ signature Phrygian caps feature the Clemson Tigers team logo and colors. They are paired with a game day uniform and a football in hand. The bobbleheads are standing atop a football field themed base mixed with a forest setting. Mushrooms and patches of grass are also on the base next to the Clemson Tigers Gnome Bobblehead, culminating in a unique collectable. Any Clemson Tigers fan is likely to love the Clemson Tigers Gnome Bobblehead, with its unique design fit for any age. Whether you plan on displaying it in your garden or landscaping or a place in the house, it makes for a great addition to any collection. It could also make for the perfect gift for a special Clemson fan in your life. Limited quantities are available now, so don’t miss the chance to get one for yourself or someone else. ** Support TigerNet! CLICK HERE to Get Your Clemson Gnome Bobbleheads **

