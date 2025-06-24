sports_football
Dabo Swinney's video game look was revealed on Tuesday morning (screencap from EA Sports video).
First look at Dabo Swinney in EA's College Football 26
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  5 hours ago

Dabo Swinney is making his video game debut.

EA Sports' College Football 26 released its dynasty deep dive on YouTube this morning, showcasing the game's most popular mode to a live audience.

Within that release was a look at some of the coaches featured in the game, including Kirby Smart, Marcus Freeman, and Lane Kiffin.

Swinney is included in this, with social media debating how authentic a look the Tigers' head coach has.

National outlet makes prediction for Clemson to land 4-star defender
Clemson moves into Top 10 toughest places to play in EA's College Football 26
Clemson OL pledges shine at Rivals Five Star camp
Top Clemson News of the Week