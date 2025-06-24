|
First look at Dabo Swinney in EA's College Football 26
Dabo Swinney is making his video game debut.
EA Sports' College Football 26 released its dynasty deep dive on YouTube this morning, showcasing the game's most popular mode to a live audience. Within that release was a look at some of the coaches featured in the game, including Kirby Smart, Marcus Freeman, and Lane Kiffin. Swinney is included in this, with social media debating how authentic a look the Tigers' head coach has. Here's a first look at Dabo Swinney in CFB26:
🎥: EA Sports pic.twitter.com/4KYQU9YbvU
Tags: Clemson Football